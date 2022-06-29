MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $174.43 and last traded at $174.45. Approximately 3,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 720,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $622.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.74.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

