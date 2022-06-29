MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

MillerKnoll stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.18. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently -107.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $245,927,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $68,747,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

