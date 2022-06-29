Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Up 341.1% in June

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a growth of 341.1% from the May 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,448.0 days.
MICCF stock remained flat at $$14.10 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $42.13.
