Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Up 341.1% in June

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a growth of 341.1% from the May 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,448.0 days.

MICCF stock remained flat at $$14.10 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.