Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Cap of $359.82 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $359.82 million and $23.98 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00003129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00182238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.71 or 0.00944865 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00083021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 566,845,503 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

