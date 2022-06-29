Minter Network Price Down 52.7% Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 52.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.41 or 0.02333564 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00175712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00079511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014768 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,864,190,036 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.