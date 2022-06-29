Monero Classic Tops 24 Hour Volume of $330.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 67.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $1.63 million and $330.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 78.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.00601029 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001201 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.