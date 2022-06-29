Moneywise Inc. Has $4.08 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moneywise Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.7% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 14,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.22. 171,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,920. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

