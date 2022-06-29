Moneywise Inc. Has $493,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after buying an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,560,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,670,000 after buying an additional 4,736,348 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,761,000 after buying an additional 110,999 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,693,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,068,000 after buying an additional 165,554 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. 11,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,242. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.