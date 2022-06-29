Moneywise Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 13.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,734,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $271,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,567. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06.

