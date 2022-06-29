Moneywise Inc. Sells 767 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Moneywise Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSLV. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,360,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13,851.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 85,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 84,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,727 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.22. 725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,852. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.