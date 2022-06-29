Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,583,000 after acquiring an additional 474,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.33. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.