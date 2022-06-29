Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $170.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.