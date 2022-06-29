Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

SLYV opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

