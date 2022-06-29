Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.73 and a 1 year high of $142.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

