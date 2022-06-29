Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 47,250 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.29% of Vertiv worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 959.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.39.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

