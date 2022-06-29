Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys Shares of 23,313 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $332.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

