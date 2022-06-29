Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $38.30 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up approximately 2.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.32% of Graco worth $38,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.74%.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

