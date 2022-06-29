Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $55.11 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. IDEX comprises 3.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in IDEX were worth $55,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,381,000 after buying an additional 56,694 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

Shares of IEX opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

