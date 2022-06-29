Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 3,636 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.