Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.00.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $217.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.75. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

