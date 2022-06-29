Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 1,765 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVT opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

