Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group accounts for approximately 5.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Enstar Group worth $20,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $83,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Enstar Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESGR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.03. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $286.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.91.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

