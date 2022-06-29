MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTNOY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. 23,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

