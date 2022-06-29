MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 208.9% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MSLP stock remained flat at $$0.22 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.19. MusclePharm has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

