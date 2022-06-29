Nano Market Capitalization Achieves $105.52 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003954 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $105.52 million and $840,458.00 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005536 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

