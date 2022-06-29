Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Trading Down 13.4%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) dropped 13.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Nanobiotix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

