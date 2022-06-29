Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NBLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

TSE NBLY opened at C$24.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12-month low of C$20.65 and a 12-month high of C$40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$845.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

