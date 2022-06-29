Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Capitalization of $116.72 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $116.72 million and $1.93 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,054.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.47 or 0.05437611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00263735 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.51 or 0.00585944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00074535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.80 or 0.00517596 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

