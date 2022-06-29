Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.03

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 631668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $719.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Netlist had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

