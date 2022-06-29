Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $75,400.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NBIX traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.46. 448,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

