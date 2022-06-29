Neutrino USD Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00004903 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $774.47 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.29 or 0.01740104 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00178983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083119 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 786,992,805 coins and its circulating supply is 786,992,201 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

