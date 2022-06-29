New Residential Investment Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

New Residential Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. New Residential Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 59.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New Residential Investment to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.66. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRZ. Piper Sandler lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after acquiring an additional 943,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 489,211 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 100.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 755,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 379,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after buying an additional 321,279 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

