NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd Boosts Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd lifted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,447 shares during the period. Futu accounts for approximately 69.1% of NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd owned about 0.20% of Futu worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth $22,161,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in Futu by 1,034.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 524,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after buying an additional 478,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth $15,267,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth $15,225,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Futu by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 665,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,821,000 after buying an additional 262,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 33,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,370. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $181.44.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.31. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. Bank of America raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.46.

Futu Profile (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.