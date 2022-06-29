NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd Increases Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd raised its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,447 shares during the period. Futu comprises approximately 69.1% of NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd owned about 0.20% of Futu worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Futu by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Futu by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 33,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,370. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $181.44.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.31. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.46.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

