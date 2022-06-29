News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in News by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.32.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

