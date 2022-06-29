Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2022

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 305.6% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NEXXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.49) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

OTCMKTS:NEXXY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 64,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. Nexi has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $23.48.

Nexi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.