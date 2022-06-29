Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 305.6% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NEXXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.49) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Get Nexi alerts:

OTCMKTS:NEXXY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 64,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. Nexi has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $23.48.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.