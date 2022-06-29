NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is JGP Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 204,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.07. 63,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,599,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

