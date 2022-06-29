NFTLootBox Trading Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,277.66 or 0.26260451 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00183328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00088069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014912 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

