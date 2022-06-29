NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

NKE opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 36,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.15.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

