NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $104.32. 188,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,607. The company has a market capitalization of $164.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after buying an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 169.9% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 296,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,950,000 after buying an additional 186,894 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 76.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 74,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 661,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $89,038,000 after buying an additional 47,969 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

