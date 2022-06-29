NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.40. 233,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.54.

Get NIKE alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after buying an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 169.9% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 296,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,950,000 after buying an additional 186,894 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 76.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 74,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 661,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,969 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.