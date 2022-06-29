NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.15.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

