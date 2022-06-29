NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.22. The stock had a trading volume of 100,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

