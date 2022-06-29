NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $120.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $101.65 and last traded at $101.66, with a volume of 18983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.78.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average of $133.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $165.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.