NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NKE opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average of $133.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $885,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 48.0% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 25.7% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.15.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

