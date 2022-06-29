Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 220.6% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nippon Steel stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,812. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. Nippon Steel has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

