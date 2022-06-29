North West (TSE:NWC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.93

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$32.93 and last traded at C$32.97, with a volume of 35827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.74.

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$579.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.6800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

