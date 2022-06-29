Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $979,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 132,141 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 427,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSTC remained flat at $$9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

