Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX)

Investment analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ITHAX Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of ITHAX Acquisition stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 622,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,992. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83. ITHAX Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.30.
About ITHAX Acquisition (Get Rating)
ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
