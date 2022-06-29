Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $136.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVMI stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average is $111.45. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $149.15.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Nova will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Nova by 46.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 489,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,208,000 after purchasing an additional 155,759 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Nova by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 677,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Nova by 6.9% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,024,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,563,000 after acquiring an additional 66,171 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Nova by 34.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 181,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nova by 554.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

